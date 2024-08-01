Janhvi Kapoor reveals Sridevi was 'proud of her hair': 'During Dhadak when I cut my hair, my mom yelled...'

Janhvi Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Ulajh. Kapoor has repeatedly demonstrated her talent in the industry, earning a prominent position with her remarkable performances. She has adapted herself to various roles, including taking sports lessons and adjusting her weight. However, the actress recently revealed that one thing she would never alter for any role or movie, which was her late mother Sridevi's utmost favorite, is her hair.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the Bawaal actress recalled an incident when her mother scolded her for cutting her hair short. She added, "Because I remember during Dhadak when I cut my hair, my mom yelled at me a lot and she was like, how could you? Do not cut your hair for any role."

The actress also shared that her mother would frequently apply oil and massage her hair, expressing pride in it. As a result, she stated that she would not cut her hair.

Kapoor stated that she would not shave her head, even for a once-in-a-lifetime, life-changing opportunity. She explained that while she has endured various forms of physical trauma, including dislocating her shoulder, bleeding, and breaking bones, she is not willing to go bald. She mentioned that for her role in Ulajh, she had a significant disagreement with director Sudhanshu, who wanted her to cut her hair short.

During the Pinkvilla Masterclass, the Dhadak actress discussed how social media trolling does not significantly impact her. She explained that receiving love and support from people who attend events and interact with her helps her feel good about herself. Kapoor also mentioned that working with accomplished artists and directors on film sets provides significant validation.

She cited an example where Nitesh Tiwari praised her performance, saying it was heartfelt. Kapoor remarked that such positive feedback from professionals outweighs the criticism from anonymous online trolls.

Recently, the makers of Ulajh dropped its trailer on various social media platforms. The 2-minute and 33-second trailer introduces the main characters and provides a glimpse into the exciting plot.

Janhvi plays Suhana Bhatia, who, in the story, becomes India's youngest Deputy High Commissioner. Her appointment is met with scepticism, with some questioning whether she earned the position through her own merits or nepotism. During a significant assignment at the London embassy, she becomes embroiled in a dangerous conspiracy and is labelled a traitor.

Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew’s characters also add layers of intrigue, bringing unexpected twists and developments to the story of betrayal.

Ulajh, presented by Junglee Pictures and directed by Sudhanshu Saria, features a cast that includes Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi.

The screenplay is crafted by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues written by Atika Chauhan. Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey, the thriller is set to release in theaters on August 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. She will appear in Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The actress will star alongside Varun Dhawan, with Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf also featured in the film. Produced by Dharma Productions, the movie is scheduled for release in theaters on April 18, 2025.

