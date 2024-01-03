Top highest grossing films in AP/TS: Prabhas led Salaar Third to Hit Rs 200 Crore Mark

The Prabhas starrer actioner Salaar has crossed the Rs. 200 crore milestone in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It became only the third film in history to hit the double century in the Twin States. The first two are SS Rajamouli directed RRR and Baahubali 2, both of which went on to cross the Rs. 300 crore mark as well. Salaar has grossed Rs. 202 crore approx in the first twelve days of its run, earning a distributor share of Rs. 123.50 crore. The film probably has another Rs. 10-15 crore left in the tank and will likely close around Rs. 215 crore mark.

Salaar has performed best in Nizam (or Telangana), which makes up for almost half of the total gross, which is higher than the usual ratio of around 40 per cent. In Nizam, the film is the third highest grosser ever and will cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in the next couple of days. The final number here will be just 10 per cent short of runner-up Baahubali 2.

In Andhra Pradesh, however, the film could have done a bit better. Here too, the Ceeded districts have done well to reach among the top three or four grossers of all time, but in Coastal Andhra it will be out of the top five, behind Sankranti films like AVPL, Waltair Veeraya and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The highest-grossing films at the AP/TS box office are as follows:

RRR - Rs. 396 crore Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 307 crore Salaar - Rs. 202 crore (12 days) Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo - Rs. 196 crore Baahubali: The Beginning - Rs. 173 crore Waltair Veeraya - Rs. 172 crore Sarileru Neekevvaru - Rs. 161 crore Rangasthalam - Rs. 158 crore KGF Chapter 2 - Rs. 156 crore Syeraa Narasimha Reddy - Rs. 152 crore

From the list, one can see the wide gulf between the top two and the rest. Before Salaar, there wasn’t even one non-SSR film over the Rs. 200 crore mark, at least that has changed now. The one big hindrance in reaching big numbers is the lack of positive reception, which is somewhat the case with Salaar as well. There are many big films slated to release this year like Pushpa 2, Devara, Kalki, Game Changer, Guntur Karam, etc. The hope will be that all of them get to the Rs. 200 crore mark in the Telugu states, with perhaps one of them going for the Rs. 300 crore.



