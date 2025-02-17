Sanam Teri Kasam Day 11 India Box Office Trends: Harshvardhan-Mawra movie gears up to emerge highest grossing re-release

Sanam Teri Kasam, which originally hit the screens in 2016, made its theatrical comeback on February 7, 2025. It took nine years for the tragic romance to get its due at the box office. Initially a flop, the film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane is continuing its blockbuster run. Now, it will become highest grossing re-release ever.

Sanam Teri Kasam Will Cross Tumbbad; All Set To Emerge Highest Grossing Re-release

Jointly helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam has completed 11 days at the box office. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer touched the Rs 30 crore mark in 10 days. In two-three days, it will surpass the re-release net collection of Tumbbad in India. For the uniniated, the period folk horror movie earned a total of Rs 31.35 crore net in its second innings.

With this, Sanam Teri Kasam will soon become the highest grossing re-release ever in India. This is to note that there have been several theatrical comebacks in the recent times including Laila Majnu, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Karan Arjun, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and more. However, none of the old films have performed like the 2016 movie in their respective re-releases.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Box Office Performance

Sanam Teri Kasam, which was re-released on Rose Day, has been sustaining well despite the arrival of Chhaava on the big screens. It fetched Rs 26 crore in the first week. In the second weekend, the cult movie minted Rs 4 crore. The 2016 film earned Rs 8 crore net in India during its original release. After the re-release, the cume lifetime collection of the film stands at Rs 38 crore net in India so far.

If Sanam Teri Kasam continues to maintain good hold, it is likely to end its second innings in the range of Rs 40 crore to Rs 45 crore.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

