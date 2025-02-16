Sanam Teri Kasam Day 10 Box Office Trends: Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane film holds well despite Chhaava wave

Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, is holding up very well at the box office. The tragic love story is set for a long run despite facing new releases.

Sanam Teri Kasam opens to good occupancy on Day 10; Braves Chhaava wave

After hitting a solid Rs 26 crore in its opening week, Sanam Teri Kasam entered Valentine's week with an encouraging hold. The movie smashed Rs 1.25 crore on its second Friday (Valentine's Day) and Rs 1.50 crore on its second Saturday.

The movie opened with good occupancy today as well. It is expected to be on the wishlist of cine-goers for a couple of weeks, though it has fewer screens now because of the release of Chhaava and Captain America: Brave New World this weekend.

The much-loved musical romantic drama is expected to collect around Rs 1.60 today and take its total 10-day cume to Rs 30.35 crore net at the Indian box office.

Sanam Teri Kasam targets Rs 45 crore finish in re-run; emerges BLOCKBUSTER

Written and directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, the Harshvardhan Rane, and Mawra Hocane starrer has emerged as a blockbuster in its re-release. One must know that the movie was originally released in 2016, and it was a big flop. The relatable content and soulful music aged so well with the masses that the movie became a cult.

If it keeps luring the audience, Sanam Teri Kasam will wrap its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 40 crore to Rs 45 crore net in its second innings.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

