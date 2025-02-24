Sanam Teri Kasam Day 18 Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's tragic romance nets Rs 10 lakh on third Monday

Sanam Teri Kasam has created history with its theatrical re-run this year. The nine-year-old film has emerged as the highest grossing re-release in India ever. Originally released in 2016, the tragic romance is shouldered on Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane as leads. Sanam Teri Kasam, which is competing with Chhaava and Mere Husband Ki Biwi, will soon close its curtains at the box office. On day 18, the film brought itself closer to the Rs 35 crore mark.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Collects Rs 10 Lakh On Day 18

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Sanam Teri Kasam has performed well in theaters during its re-release. The 2016 tragic romance collected Rs 10 lakh net in India on third Monday at the box office. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's directorial opened at Rs 26.15 crore in the opening week of its theatrical re-run. In the second week, it recorded Rs 6.75 crore net in India. The nine-year-old film has fetched Rs 9 lakh in the third week so far.

The cume collection of Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer stands at Rs 33.75 crore. It is eyeing to finish at Rs 35 crore.

Sanam Teri Kasam's Box Office Collections In Re-release So Far:

Week/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 26.15 crore Week 2 Rs 6.75 crore Day 15 Rs 25 lakh Day 16 Rs 30 lakh Day 17 Rs 25 lakh Day 18 Rs 10 lakh Total Rs 33.75 crore

Sanam Teri Kasam To Cross Lifetime Business Of Tumbbad

Sanam Teri Kasam has earned a total business of Rs 41.75 crore including Rs 8 crore earnings in original theatrical run. While the 2016 cult film already crossed the re-release earnings of Tumbbad, it is yet to surpass its lifetime business. The folk horror film now stands at Rs 43.6 crore including original and re-release runs.

Advertisement

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.