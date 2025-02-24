Sanam Teri Kasam Day 18 Box Office Trends: Deepak Mukut's romantic drama continues its glorious re-release; crosses Rs 40 crore including original run

Sanam Teri Kasam hit the screens in 2016. The romantic drama starred Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead roles. It was re-released after nine years on February 7, 2025. Produced by Deepak Mukut, the cult film is all set to finish its theatrical re-run at the box office. Sanam Teri Kasam, which is currently in its third week, performed quite well in its second innings.

Sanam Teri Kasam Continues Its Glorious Re-release; Crosses Rs 40 Crore Including Original Run

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam has maintained its decent hold at the box office in its re-release. The 2016 tragic romance collected Rs 33.65 crore in 17 days. Going by the box office trends, on Day 18, it is expected to witness to earn in the range of Rs 10 lakh.

Sanam Teri Kasam will finish at around Rs 35 crore in re-release. It has already crossed Rs 40 crore in its full theatrical run. Apart from its earnings in second innings, it also includes a lifetime business of Rs 8 crore net from its original release.

Delving Into Sanam Teri Kasam's Competitions And Box Office Performance

Sanam Teri Kasam began its journey with a clash with Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa in the first week. In the second week, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer faced Chhaava. The 2016 cult movie then locked horns with Mere Husband Ki Biwi in the third week. While it outperformed Himesh Reshammiya and Advait Chandan's respective movies, it slowed down after Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Sanam Teri Kasam's box office performance was affected by India vs Pakistan match in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The 2016 tragic romance has emerged as the higest grossing re-release in India since 2000s.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.