Sanam Teri Kasam Day 17 Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane's tragic love story nears Rs 35 crore; collects Rs 25 lakh on 3rd Sunday 

Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead roles, is in its final legs at the box office. The movie is heading for its finish at around Rs 35 crore net mark in India.

Sanam Teri Kasam adds Rs 25 lakh to the tally; gets impacted by India vs Pakistan match after Chhaava wave

After recently storming past the Rs 30 crore mark, Sanam Teri Kasam continues to lure the audience to the cinemas. The movie ruled the first week but slowed down after the arrival of Chhaava. It got hit by the India vs. Pakistan match today but still managed to collect around Rs 25 lakh. The total cume of Sanam Teri Kasam now stands at Rs 33.65 crore net at the Indian box office.

The movie will continue to attract the audience for a couple of days and is expected to end its second run at the Rs 35 crore mark. One must note that it was a flop in its original run, ending its box office journey at just Rs 8 crore.

Jointly directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, Sanam Teri Kasam emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. The movie wrote history by surpassing the lifetime box office collection of Tumbbad re-release and became the highest-grossing re-release movie in India since 2000.

Here's how much Sanam Teri Kasam collected so far in its re-release:

Week/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 26.15 crore Week 2 Rs 6.75 crore Day 15 Rs 25 lakh Day 16 Rs 30 lakh Day 17 Rs 25 lakh Total Rs 33.65 crore

Sanam Teri Kasam in theaters

