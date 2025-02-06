Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Final Advance Booking: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's love story prepares for STRONG start; Sells 60000 tickets in top chains for day 1

Sanam Teri Kasam enjoys a cult status among cinephiles, especially the younger generation. The 2016 film starred actors Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane as the leads. The makers recently announced the theatrical return of the romantic drama. Yes, Inder and Saru are coming back to theaters this Valentine's week after nine years. Hours before its release, Sanam Teri Kasam has witnessed a great response in advance bookings.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Sells 60k Tickets In Final Advance Bookings

Scheduled to be released on February 7, Sanam Teri Kasam is expected to receive good footfalls on the opening day. At the end of its advance bookings, the tragic romance has sold 60,000 tickets in top national chains. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer had collected 20k tickets as at 12 noon. The film has witnessed a growth of 40000 tickets since then.

Sanam Teri Kasam; A Perfect Gift On This Valentine's Day

Jointly helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam is a great option to book the tickets for. The re-release date of Harshvardhan Rane's film concides with Rose Day. So, the cinegoers are expected to take their partners on a movie date to watch this film on the big screens. It serves as a perfect gift to relive Inder and Saru's emotional love story in the Valentine Day's week.

Backed by Deepak Mukut, Sanam Teri Kasam was originally released during the same time in February 2016. However, the film received mixed reviews from critics and tanked at the box office back then.

Sanam Teri Kasam is clashing with Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa, and Interstellar tomorrow. It will also face competitions with the theatrical comeback of Padmaavat along with holdover releases, Sky Force and Deva.

