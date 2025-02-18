Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 12 India Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane led classic shows STRONG hold; Adds Rs 65 lakh

Sanam Teri Kasam was a flop in 2016. Cut to nine years later in 2025, it is now continuing its blockbuster run in the second innings. Helmed by director-duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the old tragic romance has been among top performers at the box office along with new release, Chhaava. On Day 12, Sanam Teri Kasam maintains strong hold at the box office despite its competition.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Continues To Sparkle; Fetches Rs 65 Lakh On Day 12

Backed by Deepak Mukut, Sanam Teri Kasam has been scoring well since its re-release on February 7. On Day 12, the romantic drama, led by Harshvardhan Rane, earned Rs 65 lakh in its re-run.

Sanam Teri Kasam minted Rs 26.15 crore in the first week of its second innings. It then fetched Rs 5.75 in the five days including second Tuesday. The cume collection of the 2016 cult classic re-release now stands at Rs 31.9 crore.

Sanam Teri Kasam's Box Office Performance In Second Innings So Far:

Week/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 26.15 crore Day 8 Rs 1.25 crore Day 9 Rs 1.50 crore Day 10 Rs 1.60 crore Day 11 Rs 75 lakh Day 12 Rs 65 lakh Total Rs 31.9 crore

Sanam Teri Kasam Surpasses Tumbbad In Re-release; Touches Rs 40 Crore In India

Sanam Teri Kasam has surpassed the re-release collection of Tumbbad this time. The 2018 folk horror film starring Sohum Shah netted Rs 31.35 crore net in India during its theatrical comeback. Moreover, the lifetime business of Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's emotional movie has touched Rs 40 crore which includes Rs 31.9 crore of re-release and Rs 8 crore of its original run.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.