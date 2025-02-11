Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 5 India Box Office Trends: Tragic romantic-drama gears up for another TRIUMPHANT day

Ever since Sanam Teri Kasam is back in theaters, the 2016 movie has created quite a buzz on the Internet these days. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the romantic drama was released nine years ago, and yet the film has managed to swoon the audience over itself. Sanam Teri Kasam has completed five days of its release at the box office and is flying high despite its competition with new releases. As per estimates, today, it will collect in the range of Rs 2.55 crore to Rs 2.85 crore.

Sanam Teri Kasam Continues Its Victorious Journey On Day 5; To Cross Rs 20 Crore

Co-directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam has been raking in good money at the box office this time. On Day 5, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer is expected to collect just 7-10 percent lower than what it earned on Monday, i.e Rs 3 crore. In other words, it is estimated to be in the range under Rs 2.85 crore on first Tuesday. Thus, the business of the romantic drama would cross Rs 20 crore in five days.

Sanam Teri Kasam Surpasses Lifetime Business Of Its Original Release

Previously, the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam crossed the lifetime earnings of its original theatrical run, that too in just two days. Back in 2016, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's cult movie earned Rs 8 crore net in India in its full run. In 2025, the tragic romance crossed Rs 9 crore on first Saturday.

Advertisement

Sanam Teri Kasam bombed at the box office earlier, however, this time, it is expected to emerge as a hit. The 2016 film is giving strong competition to new movies like Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.