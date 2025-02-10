Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 4 India Box Office: Deepak Mukut strikes gold after 9 long years; Rom-Com nets excellent Rs 2.50 crore on Monday
Sanam Teri Kasam earned Rs 2.50 crore on first Monday at the box office. Produced by Deepak Mukut, the romantic drama was originally released nine years ago.
Originally released in 2016, Sanam Teri Kasam is back in theaters again. Headlined by Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the romantic drama has gained unexpected popularity among the youth in recent years. The 2016 film flopped back then and now it is heading towards a fate-changing verdict. Sanam Teri Kasam is currently ruling the box office with its blockbuster re-release performance.
Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Collects Rs 2.50 Crore On Day 4
Helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam has been a top performer at the Hindi box office during its re-release. On Day 4, it earned Rs 2.50 crore, bringing a cume collection of Rs 17.5 crore in four days.
If evening shows are good, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's film is expected to perform even better on first Monday.
Sanam Teri Kasam fetched Rs 15 crore in the opening weekend. After Rs 4 crore opening on Friday, the 2016 romantic drama witnessed a growth on Saturday as it earned Rs 5.25 crore. On Sunday, it maintained similar hold at Rs 5.75 crore.
Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Sanam Teri Kasam In 2025:
|Days
|Net India Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 4 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 5.25 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 5.75 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 2.50 crore
|Total
|Rs 17.5 crore
Producer Deepak Mukut Strikes Gold After Nine Years
Renowned film producer Deepak Mukut, who backed Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016, has waited nine years for it to emerge as a successful venture. In a recent interview with Mid Day, Deepak revealed that initially, he didn't plan to re-release the 2016 movie in theaters. The filmmaker decided to bring it back in cinemas after a bunch of fans requested him for its theatrical return this Valentine's week.
The producer added that he was earlier unsure thinking about its competition with Deva and Loveyapa. Sanam Teri Kasam, however, is all set to emerge as a hit at the box office this time.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
