Daaku Maharaaj Worldwide Box Office Collections: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer records decent trend; grosses Rs 119 crore in 15 days

Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role along with Bobby Deol and Urvashi Rautela, has completed 15 days at the box office. The movie recorded a decent hold during the Republic Day weekend.

Daaku Maharaaj registers decent trends after an impressive opening

Produced by Sithara Entertainments, Daaku Maharaaj opened well and turned into one of the biggest openers for Nandamuri Balakrishna. However, the movie couldn't maintain the same pace after the festive week. The movie saw an underwhelming trend soon after the Sankranti holidays. However, it did decent business during the Republic Day weekend.

As per estimates, the movie has smashed around Rs 119 crore globally in its 15 days of run. Though these are decent numbers, they are not justified for the production cost and names associated with the project.

Daaku Maharaaj set to end with an Average verdict

Looking at its downward trajectory at the box office, the Ballaya and Bobby Deol starrer is expected to end its theatrical run on an average note. Though the movie received majorly favorable reviews in the Telugu states, it is still not performing at its full potential. Interestingly, the makers also released Daaku Maharaaj in Hindi dubbed version last weekend; however, that didn't help much either.

One of the major reasons behind its underwhelming trends is the blockbuster wave of Venkatesh starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam. For the unversed, the action-comedy directed by Anil Ravipudi is storming the box office and is expected to emerge as a big hit for the makers. As of now, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is eyeing a global finish of around Rs 225 crore plus.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see how far Daaku Maharaaj can go from here on. Have you watched Daaku Maharaaj? Tell us in the comment section.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.