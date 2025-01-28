Sankranthiki Vasthunam Day 14 India Box Office: Venkatesh's blockbuster adds Rs 3.50 crore on 2nd Monday

Amid the historic blockbuster run of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is another successful film to have come out from Tollywood. Headlined by celebrated Telugu actor Venkatesh, the action comedy is performing quite well at the box office. Released on January 14, 2025, coinciding with Makar Sankranthi, it has completed two weeks of its theatrical run.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Fetches Rs 3.5 Crore On Day 14 In India; Inches Closer To Rs 200 Crore

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sankranthiki Vasthunam earned Rs 3.5 crore on the second Monday at the Indian box office. Venkatesh-starrer begin its journey with Rs 152.75 crore in the 10-days-long extended first week.

On second Friday, the Telugu action comedy collected Rs 4.75 crore, followed by Rs 8 crore on second Saturday. The Tollywood blockbuster movie witnessed a boost in its business on second Sunday, while fetching Rs 11.75 crore. Day 13 coincided with the Republic Day holiday.

The cume collection of Anil Ravipudi's helmer now stands at Rs 180.75 crore. It is now eyeing to enter Rs 200 crore club in Indian markets.

Here's How Much Sankranthiki Vasthunam Earned In India So Far:

Week/Days Gross India Collections Extended First Week (10 Days) Rs 152.75 crore Second Friday Rs 4.75 crore Second Saturday Rs 8.00 crore Second Sunday Rs 11.75 crore Second Monday Rs 3.50 crore Total Rs 180.75 crore

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Is Among Highest Grosser Sankranthi Movies In Telugu Cinema

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has become one of the highest grossing movies to be released on Makar Sankranthi at Tollywood box office. Also featuring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh, the Telugu film is on the third spot. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which grossed Rs 196 crore, tops the list, followed by Waltair Veerayya at Rs 172 crore.

As far as worldwide box office is concerned, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has grossed Rs 213 crore in 14 days.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam In Theaters

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is available to watch in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

