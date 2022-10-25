Sardar has an Excellent Diwali at box office, Records biggest day of the run on Monday
Sardar had an excellent Monday at the box office as it recorded the biggest day of its run yesterday. It saw a big growth in Tamil Nadu collecting 7.25 crores, India clearing 10 crores mark.
Sardar had an excellent Monday at the box office as it recorded the biggest day of its run yesterday. The collections saw a big growth of 40 percent in Tamil Nadu, collecting Rs. 7.25 crores approx, while other regions recorded similar numbers to Sunday. The all-India number went in double digits, taking its total to Rs. 31.25 crores approx. The big gains in Tamil Nadu came outside bigger cities which were held back in the first three days being the Pre-Diwali period. The holiday period will continue till Wednesday and there will be some holiday leftover on Thursday as well, which will keep collections high in these smaller centers.
The box office collections of Sardar at the Indian box office are as follows:
Friday - Rs. 6 crores
Saturday - Rs. 7 crores
Sunday - Rs. 8 crores
Monday - Rs. 10.25 crores
Total - Rs. 31.25 crores
Sardar is following the trajectory of another Karthi starrer Diwali release, Kaithi, which had a low start but thanks to glowing word of mouth made big gains over the festival weekend. Kaithi opened to Rs. 2.40 crores on its opening day, doubled to Rs. 5.40 crores on Diwali day, ending its first week at Rs. 26 crores. Here Sardar opened to Rs. 3.50 crores on Friday, also doubled on Diwali day to Rs. 7.25 crores. The first-week number is expected to be Rs. 33-35 crores in the state.
The film has also fared well in Telugu states with Rs. 8 crores approx, earning similar collections every day. Karnataka has done well at low levels as well.
The territorial breakdown of box office collections of Sardar in India is as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 20 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 8.25 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 1.80 crores
Kerala - Rs. 90 lakhs
North India - Rs. 30 lakhs
Total - Rs. 31.25 crores
Also Read: Kantara has an Outstanding fourth weekend; Beats KGF to become 2nd biggest Kannada film, Nears 200cr worldwide