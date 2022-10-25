Sardar has an Excellent Diwali at box office, Records biggest day of the run on Monday

Sardar had an excellent Monday at the box office as it recorded the biggest day of its run yesterday. The collections saw a big growth of 40 percent in Tamil Nadu, collecting Rs. 7.25 crores approx, while other regions recorded similar numbers to Sunday. The all-India number went in double digits, taking its total to Rs. 31.25 crores approx. The big gains in Tamil Nadu came outside bigger cities which were held back in the first three days being the Pre-Diwali period. The holiday period will continue till Wednesday and there will be some holiday leftover on Thursday as well, which will keep collections high in these smaller centers.

The box office collections of Sardar at the Indian box office are as follows: