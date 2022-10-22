Tamil Diwali releases first day box office; Sivakarthikeyan's Prince takes initial lead over Karthi's Sardar
The two Diwali releases from Kollywood released yesterday, both having an average start at the box office. Sivakarthikeyan starrer Prince was the bigger of the two, thanks to the lead in Tamil Nadu while outside the home state Karthi starrer Sardar was ahead.
Prince grossed Rs. 6.50 crores approx on its opening day, with Rs. 4.75 crores approx coming from Tamil Nadu and another Rs. 1.30 crores in Telugu states. The start in Tamil Nadu is the lowest for Siva Karthikeyan since Hero in 2019 which opened around Rs. 3 crores. Other than that one hiccup, his films have opened over/under Rs. 6 crores in the last four-five years while the last two went around Rs. 8 crores, so this one is certainly a downer. There is the clash and pre-Diwali factor to consider but it should have been better even considering the two. The bigger problem however is the trend during the day for the film remained largely flat with no growth seen in the later shows. There will be help from Diwali holidays on weekdays and the film must score during those to emerge as a success.
Sardar came second with Rs. 5.75-6 crores approx opening day, Tamil Nadu making up Rs. 3.50 crores of that while Telugu states contributing Rs. 1.75 crores. The film started on a slow note in the morning but made good gains during the day thanks to the positive initial reception. Despite the lower start, the film can start coming on the top, especially during the holiday period.
Ponniyin Selvan on its fourth Friday had its first big drop, thanks to new releases taking a large chunk of its showing, though it was playing on high occupancies and should make gains over coming days as it will start getting some of its lost screening back. The film collected Rs. 55 lakhs approx on its fourth Friday, taking its total to Rs. 208 crores approx in the state. It is already the highest grosser ever in the state and should extend its lead to a possible Rs. 220 crores final.
