Tamil Diwali releases first day box office; Sivakarthikeyan's Prince takes initial lead over Karthi's Sardar

The two Diwali releases from Kollywood released yesterday, both having an average start at the box office. Sivakarthikeyan starrer Prince was the bigger of the two, thanks to the lead in Tamil Nadu while outside the home state Karthi starrer Sardar was ahead.

Prince grossed Rs. 6.50 crores approx on its opening day, with Rs. 4.75 crores approx coming from Tamil Nadu and another Rs. 1.30 crores in Telugu states. The start in Tamil Nadu is the lowest for Siva Karthikeyan since Hero in 2019 which opened around Rs. 3 crores. Other than that one hiccup, his films have opened over/under Rs. 6 crores in the last four-five years while the last two went around Rs. 8 crores, so this one is certainly a downer. There is the clash and pre-Diwali factor to consider but it should have been better even considering the two. The bigger problem however is the trend during the day for the film remained largely flat with no growth seen in the later shows. There will be help from Diwali holidays on weekdays and the film must score during those to emerge as a success.