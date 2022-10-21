Prince Movie Review: A Sivakarthikeyan fun film whose plot is not meant to be taken seriously

Title: Prince

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan and others

Director: Anudeep KV

Run-Time: 131 Minutes

Rating: 3/5 Imagine a middle-aged, small-town Indian father who has a problem with his daughter because she didn't opt for an inter-caste marriage. He believes she is a blot on his social reformer image. He chases publicity and doesn't know that he delivers inane speeches about the country every other Republic Day. His son is a school teacher who bunks classes to watch movies and upload YouTube reviews. Then there is a hilariously incompetent evil-doer who trespasses into others' lands but doesn't know how to be a sincere villain.

This is the crazy world of 'Prince' where the male lead thinks he has joined the elite section of society now that he is a British woman's buddy. The average Indian's inferiority complex over not knowing English is also taped into to generate fun. The British are mocked sarcastically for 'donating' Independence Day to multiple colonies across the globe. If you are clued into the anti-colonial debate around the moral duty of the British to apologize to their former colonies, you will enjoy the subtext on which 'Prince' builds its comedy. For those of you who don't know, 'Prince' is directed by the same guy who made 'Jathi Ratnalu', the 2021 blockbuster comedy. The Naveen Polishetty-starrer was a tricky one on OTT, with a good section of the audience finding it quite banal, unlike those of us who loved it to the core when we watched it in theatres. You could confidently argue that 'Jathi Ratnalu' was a non-universal comedy that can work only if you have met men like Srikanth (Naveen), Ravi (Rahul Ramakrishna), and/or Shekar (Priyadarshi). It was essentially character-driven and its humour was completely local. While 'Jathi Ratnalu' looked every bit homegrown, 'Prince' looks half-manufactured. This is not to say that 'Prince' is unfunny. It has its moments.