Saunkan Saunkaney 2 Worldwide Box Office: Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira starrer tops Rs 4 crore on day one

After almost a year, a Punjabi film finally got a start yesterday, with Saunkan Saunkaney 2 grossing Rs. 2.35 crore Approx on its first day at the Indian box office. The Sargun Mehta, Nimrat Khaira and Ammy Virk starrer grossed another USD 210K overseas, for a worldwide first day of Rs. 4 crore.

The Punjabi film industry has been going through a tough patch. Since the release of Jatt & Juliet 3 in June last year, not a single Punjabi film has managed to collect Rs. 1 crore NETT on the first day. It’s not like Rs. 1 crore NETT is some big number today, but such has been the state of the box office that it's been a struggle to even reach there. A few films have performed well overseas, but domestically, the industry has been struggling. The two films (Bibi Rajni and Ardaas 3) that became HITs in India were also slow starters, building momentum over time rather than opening big.

Although Saunkan Saunkaney 2 has ended the drought but even here the opening is below the original film, which is not an optimal scenario. Moreover, the sequel had the advantage of a holiday in Punjab yesterday, which makes the comparison even less flattering. That said, the trailer wasn’t well-received, and the original had a big chart-topping song, which was missing here. So this was kind of expected; in fact, it could have been worse.

The original film saw massive weekend growth, setting Saturday and Sunday records for Punjabi films at the time. Repeating that is unlikely this time, given that day one already had some holiday support. Early audience feedback hasn’t been very promising either. The film currently holds a rating of just 5.1/10 on BookMyShow, which is… bad. The hope will be not to drop today and then a growth on Sunday when family audiences come in hordes, squeezing in a healthy number for the weekend.

