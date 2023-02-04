Shah Rukh Khan secures twelfth blockbuster with Pathaan; Directors that delivered big at box office with SRK

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most recognised and loved Indian actors across the globe. With a career spanning over three decades, the actor has given many memorable performances in films that have become national treasure, with time. The actor is reaping praises for his performance in Pathaan , which is now a certified blockbuster that is heading towards a worldwide total of over Rs. 1000 cr gross, making it one of the highest grossers of all time. Pathaan is the actor's twelfth blockbuster, a count that indvertently puts him in the list of all time greats.

Shah Rukh Khan, With Abbas-Mustan, Had His Career's First Blockbuster

Shah Rukh Khan's first certified blockbuster was Baazigar, a film directed by Abbas-Mustan. SRK played an anti-hero role in the film, a role which most lead actors did not wish to play as it would create an image that is contrary to their star image. SRK's breakthrough role in the film was lauded and it convinced actors from various movie industries in India to take up such a role. They collaborated again on Baadshah, a film that continues to be watched massively on television. The film was an average grosser at the time of its release.

Shah Rukh Khan And Yash Chopra Collaborated On Two Big Blockbusters

Darr came less than a couple of months after Baazigar. This Yash Chopra directorial, co-starring Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla, opened to a bumper response across the country and emerged as the second blockbuster for Shah Rukh Khan. It was a rare phenomenon where the audience rooted for the anti-hero played by SRK and not the hero role that was essayed by Sunny Deol. Darr continues to be the most watched thriller genre film in Indian theatres, since 1990. Darr is not the only blockbuster that Shah Rukh Khan has delivered with Yash Chopra. He also played an instrumental role in the blockbuster success of Dil To Pagal Hai. The film ran to packed houses for the first three weeks and the film went on to become the highest grossing Indian film of 1997, on a worldwide basis. The songs of the film have transcended time and they still continue to woo many listeners. Apart from the two blockbusters, the duo have collaborated on a couple of other memorable films, namely Veer Zaara and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, both of which were very successful films.

SRK And Rakesh Roshan Have Had Memorable Theatrical Outings



Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with Rakesh Roshan on numerous occasions. King Uncle, where SRK played an extended cameo, was apparently one of the first films that the actor signed. The film didn't succeed but it led to them working again. Karan Arjun, co-starring Salman Khan, went on to become one of the biggest hits that the country had ever seen, then. The incarnation saga opened to packed houses and went on to become the second highest grossing Indian film of all time, then, only behind Hum Aapke Hai Koun. It was the second highest grossing film of 1995, only behind another Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. SRK and Rakesh Roshan collaborated on Koyla as well and that film took a historic start at the box office. The word of mouth of the film wasn't good and the film ended up as an average fare.

Shah Rukh Khan And Aditya Chopra Have A 100 Percent Blockbuster Ratio Together



Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra have had the best track-record together with a 100 percent blockbuster ratio. They collaborated of three films, namely Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which was the highest grossing Indian film of 1995, is now an evergreen classic that has been playing in cinema halls for over 27 years. Mohabbatein was the first film where Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan shared screenspace. The film emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2000 at the worldwide box office and won the box office clash in front of a high octane action drama, Mission Kashmir, spearheaded by Hrithik Roshan. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi released at a time when the country was just trying to heal itself after the horrors of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. The film emerged a blockbuster despite negative critical reviews and lack of promotion. It was the all time second highest grosser, only behind Ghajini.

Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar Have Been Instrumental In Giving India Its Biggest Blockbusters



SRK and Karan Johar have collaborated to make many memorable films. The duo share an impeccable cent percent success ratio. Karan's debut directorial is also his career's biggest hit. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a historic blockbuster at the time of its release. The film emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 1998, despite a direct clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It marked the fourth blockbuster collaboration of SRK and Kajol, a pair that has never given an unsuccessful film together. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham again was a film that created history. The film went on to become the highest grossing Indian film of all time at the global box office. This family drama is still a favourite among most Non Resident Indians. The other films that SRK-Karan have collaborated on are Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan, both of which have some or the other record to their name.

The Shah Rukh Khan - Farah Khan Combination Warrants Another Film



Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan are again a combination that is still to fail. Their second collaborative venture, which also was a blockbuster, was Om Shanti Om. It emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2007. The film further cemented Shah Rukh Khan as the biggest draw in the country, then. The duo also made Main Hoon Na and Happy New Year. Both films secured the biggest opening day of all time, at the time of their respective releases. There have been talks about them working together on a film in the commercial space.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Shetty Collaborated On What Became India's Biggest Film, Then



Chennai Express, directed by Rohit Shetty, marked the first mutual outing of the actor and director. The film broke all records and was adjudged as the highest grossing Indian film of all time, then. It is the still the biggest hit for Rohit Shetty, while it is now Shah Rukh Khan's eighth biggest hit in terms of ticket receipts.

The Success Of Pathaan Ensures Many More Future Collaborations Of Shah Rukh Khan And Siddharth Anand



Pathaan is now the the talk of the town. The film has broken many box office records and it is still going strong to break more. This Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand collaboration is the first of many, as there are ambitious plans to make a whole universe out of all the spy characters in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. Pathaan is currently the highest grossing Hindi origin film of all time and it is steadily moving towards becoming the highest grossing Indian film in the Hindi version.

Which is your favourite combination out of the directors that have had blockbusters with Shah Rukh Khan?