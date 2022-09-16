EXCLUSIVE: Abbas-Mustan REVEAL Shah Rukh Khan went to their house at 4.30 in the morning for THIS reason

He is known as the King of Romance, but it was his villainous role in the 1993 film 'Baazigar' which garnered superstar Shah Rukh Khan huge fame and stardom. His role as an anti-hero in Baazigar is still considered a major milestone in his cinematic journey. SRK, who was relatively new then, agreed to do the film despite the risks. However, it paid off. He convinced the audience that they could also root for the bad guy. Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, film directors Abbas-Mustan recalled how SRK was not expecting an award for Baazigar but he received one and came to their house at 4.30 in the morning. Wonder why? Read to check out.

During the interview, the director duo was asked about Shah Rukh Khan visiting their house after receiving the award. The directors said, “We went to the function, but there are after parties right, so we didn’t go there. We saw that the film got a lot of awards, like around 8 or 9. Shilpa Shetty for best newcomer, Anu Malik for music, screenplay and all, it got a lot of awards. We returned home and were off to sleep. So around 4-4.30, someone knocked at the door. So Ramzan was going on and it was probably the first or second day probably, so we heard a knock and my wife opened the door and said Shah Rukh Khan has come. She came and woke me up. It was not just Shah Rukh Khan, behind him were Anu Malik, Ratan Jain, and many more. Shah Rukh came and hugged us and said you were not there at the after-party, so I cannot go home with this trophy before taking your blessings. We met all of them and then went downstairs to drop them off, Shah Rukh again hugged and said I will never forget this moment and also said, "Now after receiving your blessings, I will go to Gauri.”