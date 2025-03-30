Sikandar Day 2 Advance Booking: Salman Khan film sees a good box office growth after a moderate day 1

Salman Khan’s much awaited mega budget action entertainer Sikandar opened on the box office this Sunday with a good hype among the fans. The film marked the beginning of its run with decent opening day numbers owing to Salman Khan’s big screen comeback after nearly 1.5 years on a Eid holiday, additionally a Sunday.

As the film opens to a reasonably good response at the box office, the advance bookings for the Day 2 of Sikandar indicate a day with even better figures coming at the ticket windows. This boost comes due to several important factors helping the film in its initial days of release with Eid holiday being the primary factor among those.

This A.R. Murugadoss is supposed to keep a good enough hold at the box office for its initial days despite its word of mouth, thanks to it being a new event release. Tickets sold for Day 2 indicate a considerably good figure for the coming date, possibly a jump of nearly 20% from the overall Day 1 India nett.

The overseas numbers too, stay moderate enough as they are largely influenced by the latest Malayalam blockbuster L2: Empuraan. Despite running successfully overseas, the Malayalam film doesn’t have any market in Hindi allowing Sikandar to grow in the whole of North.

With the Eid holiday keeping in, this Salman Khan film is expected to rise among the masses with the most important ones being the Muslim dominated centres. Like how the audience runs for the theatres on an Eid despite no matter what fate that Salman Khan film faces in its longer run, the same is expected for Sikandar on its Day 2. Post the initial 3 days, its word of mouth would take over the film and drive it towards how the audience looks at the film.

Sikandar is a Rs 400 crore budgeted action entertainer currently running in theatres near you. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, featuring a huge cast of Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal and Prateik Babbar. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.