Sikandar Morning Box Office Trends: Salman Khan's film opens its shows to a decent demand

The much anticipated Eid entertainer of the year Sikandar featuring Salman Khan has been finally released in theatres today. This action film marks the big screen comeback of Salman Khan on the big screen leading a film nearly 1.5 years after his last venture Tiger 3.

The trailer for Sikandar was released on 23 March which though was not an extraordinary trailer but gave a good introduction to the audience for what to expect from this Salman Khan film. The full-fledged advance booking for the film in India opened only after the trailer was released after the audience and the fans had gotten a thought as to what this big screen event film could offer.

A Decent Crowd Pulled Up for the Morning Shows of Sikandar

Sikandar began attracting fans during its morning shows to celebrate the First Day First Show moment of this commercial entertainer. From what the morning trends suggest for the film, this Salman Khan starrer has opened its gates for a decent crowd on its Day 1. For what we know about a typical Salman Khan entertainer, the majority of its audience is found in the single screens and a lesser part in the multiplexes. This popular fact stands true for Sikandar as well.

Based on the final advance bookings of the film, Sikandar is currently looking to collect Rs 24-28 crores India nett as its opening day collection. For a Sunday Eid release, it is a moderate figure, but also a positive rise for Salman Khan overall as it shows nearly double the opening of Salman Khan’s last Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The reviews or the word of mouth are expected to barely affect the film today but come into a stronger power as the film continues its run in theatres over the initial 3 to 4 days. Just for this occasion of Eid, Sikandar is expected to be a crowd puller despite any reviews the film gets.

Sikandar in Cinemas

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar has begun its theatrical run today. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal and Prateik Babbar. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.