Sikandar Mid Day Trends: Salman Khan film sees a slight growth in its crowd for a hopeful box office opening

One of the most awaited films of 2025, Salman Khan starrer Sikandar has released in theatres today. Salman Khan marks his comeback on the big screen as a lead hero this Eid with this latest action entertainer of his post Tiger 3, released on Diwali 2023.

As its beginning for the run, Sikandar proved to be a decent crowd puller during the morning shows. It was expected as the fans get the opportunity to witness the Salman Khan film during a hype-filled first day first show in theatres across the country, whether it be single screens or multiplexes. The occasion of Eid too, adds on to the initial day trend for this event film.

Much Needed Day 1 Growth for Sikandar

Sikandar continues benefiting from its initial Eid hype. Though the muslim dominated crowd on the festival does benefit a lot for any Salman Khan entertainer, the Sunday release is pulling in the family audiences in a considerably decent amount to the theatres as well for Sikandar as well.

The midday trends for Salman Khan’s Sikandar have been successful in showing a growing demand for the film as compared to the initial morning shows. Though not a huge rise but a slight pick up from the morning is indicating a positive trend for the film.

Sikandar Expected Day 1 India Nett

For the final advance booking numbers of Sikandar, this A.R. Murugadoss's directorial sold over 1.5L tickets in national chains across the country. With the advance booking end, its overall advance booking ended with near 2L footfalls.

The film is currently eyeing an opening of Rs 24-28 crores India nett for its final Day 1 collection. Keeping in mind its Sunday release, a moderate figure like this can be considered acceptable with the Word of Mouth deciding its fate in the long run.

Advertisement

Sikandar Running in Cinemas

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar has begun its theatrical run today. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal and Prateik Babbar. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.