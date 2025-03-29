Sikandar Final Advance Box Office: Salman Khan and A R Murugadoss' action-masala movie ends up selling 1.5 lakh tickets in top national chains

Led by Salman Khan, Sikandar is ready to entertain the audience on the big screens. It will be his theatrical comeback as a lead after two years since the release of Tiger 3. With its release knocking at our doors, Sikandar has ended its advance bookings.

Sikandar Finishes Advance Bookings With 1.5 Lakh Ticket Sales

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and others, Sikandar has ended its pre-sales ahead of its big release. Salman Khan-starrer has sold 1.5 lakh advance tickets in top national chains, PVR INOX and Cinepolis for the opening day in its final pre-sales.

The advance bookings count is lesser than his last release, Tiger 3. Speaking of which, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer sold 3.08 lakh tickets in final pre-sales before its arrival in cinemas in 2023.

A Brief About Sikandar's Expectations In Pre-Sales

The makers have chosen an apt title, Sikandar, for the movie. Also, casting Salman Khan to play the titular role of a larger-than-life hero and pairing him with Rashmika Mandanna seem like a smart choice. Despite these factors, the Sikandar team hasn't been able to bring it closer to the final pre-sales business of Maneesh Sharma's 2023 directorial, Tiger 3. They are also quite behind the opening day of the 2023 actioner, which was Rs 41 crore.

With such a powerful title and association of Salman, Sikandar should have sold at least 2.50 lakh tickets in pre-sales. The underwhelming response in pre-sales is credited to its average teaser and trailer. While the soundtrack is decent, the songs lacked the banger vibe of Salman Khan's chartbusters.

Going by the advance trends, Sikandar is expected to open in the range of Rs 28 crore to Rs 32 crore. Now, the upcoming film relies on Salman Khan's superstardom, walk-in bookings, and word of mouth to change the game at the box office.

Will Sikandar get its Eidi on opening day?

