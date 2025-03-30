Sikandar Opening Day Box Office Early Trends: Salman Khan starrer headed for a Rs 25 crore start in India

The Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala collaboration, Sikandar, has taken a below-average start at the box office in India. According to very early trends, the AR Murugadoss directorial is looking to collect in the range of Rs 23.00 crore to Rs 25.00 crore on the first day, which is much below the conservative expectations of Rs 30 crore. The business should have been higher, more so because it’s a Sunday release, much like Salman’s last - Tiger 3, which opened in the North of Rs 40 crore.

The top 3 national chains are looking to collect in the range of Rs 11.00 crore, contributing 45 percent to the total business. The final business could be higher or lower than the above estimated range depending on the final business in national chains, as also the single screen performance. The night shows could be stronger than the day due to the Eid factor on Monday.

There will be a jump in the business of Sikandar on Monday, as the mass belts could see strong walk-ins, but the fate depends on what happens post the Eid holiday as the early reports don’t seem to be in the favour of the film. The teaser, trailer, and music of Sikandar had not worked prior to the release, and hence the film was never really expected to go on an overdrive upon its release on Sunday. The definition of mass cinema too has changed in the post-pandemic world, and Sikandar seems to be made as per the appetite of audiences in the 2010s.

The film has a wide release on about 5500 screens, and there is an open run too, but it’s on the content to find appreciation among the audiences, and we will have an idea on the on-ground response based on the business trend on Monday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.