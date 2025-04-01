The Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar has shown a decent hold in collections on Tuesday, reaping benefit of the Basi Eid Holiday in the interiors of India. According to early estimates, the AR Murugadoss directorial produced by Sajid Nadiadwala has collected in the range of Rs 19.00 crore to Rs 21.00 crore on Tuesday, holding better than the general expectations from the industry and trade. The 3-day opening weekend total of Sikandar stands around the mark of Rs 72 crore, and the Tuesday hold has secured an entry for the film in the Rs 100 crore club.

The holds are very similar to Monday in Muslim-dominated centres like Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar among others, and the drop has primarily come in urban centres like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata among others. Wednesday and Thursday will be the real test for Sikandar to decide the lifetime business, though one must still emphasize on the fact that the business is nowhere close to what one expected prior to the release.

A Salman Khan starrer however should hit the Rs 100 crore club in two days flat, and more so for Sikandar because of the release on Sunday, followed by a national holiday on Monday. The numbers continue to be below the mark, but the Tuesday business ensures that Salman Khan’s uninterrupted streak of films entering the Rs 100 crore club will stay intact.

Sikandar Day Wise Box Office Collection

Sunday: Rs 25.00 crore

Monday: Rs 27.00 crore

Tuesday: Rs 20.00 crore (Estimate)

Total: Rs 72.00 crore (Estimate)

Sikandar is set to hit a century though its now the time for Salman Khan to rethink and revamp his strategy as the Rs 100 crore number no longer holds the same value as it did in the last decade. It has been a while since he signed on for something that does justice to his stardom and transports to the neutral cinema-going audience. His last was Tiger 3 (Rs 260 crore NBOC), but even the YRF Spy Universe film carried mixed reports, and was nowhere close to the content that one expects from a superstar in post-Covid world. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

