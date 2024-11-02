After recording about Rs 40 crore on the first day, the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again led by Ajay Devgn is showing a strong trend on Saturday. According to very early trends, the film is looking at the second-day business in the range of Rs 37.00 to Rs 39.00 crore, taking the two days total collections in the vicinity of Rs 77.00 crore as per estimates. The film has shown a solid hold in collections all across the board, and the best performing circuits continue to be Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The National Chains are showing a dip of about 7 percent on Saturday, and this was expected as the film is coming off a big holiday in most parts of the country. North India is celebrating the Diwali today, and this has resulted the film to stay in the same range as the first day. Singham Again will be looking at another big day on Sunday, which could probably be the best of the weekend, and take the opening weekend business in the range of Rs 120 crore.

Singham Again needs to show a solid hold in collections on Monday to reap the benefit of a month-long theatrical run. The numbers are huge, however, largely impacted by the clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has proved to be a bigger competitor than expected. Singham Again is the fifth chapter of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, that started with Singham, followed by Singham Again, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. There is a chance for the film to match up to the opening day number too, but it all depends on the walk-ups in the evening and night.

Singham Again Day Wise Box Office:

Friday: Rs 40.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 39.00 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 79.25 crore

Being a Sunday, the business tomorrow should be very good in the mass circuits. These are numbers based on very early trends of shows till 4 PM and the actual estimates shall be made by 10 PM. The actuals could be higher or lower based on how evening and night shows function. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

