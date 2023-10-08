Singham Again EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar joins Ajay Devgn-Kareena Kapoor in Hyderabad; to shoot from THIS date

Following the recent theatrical release of his film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, Akshay Kumar has wasted no time and dived into the shooting of one of his much-anticipated projects, Singham Again. This film, intricately woven into director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, has kicked off its production with enthusiasm. Notably, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranveer Singh are already immersed in their roles for this cinematic venture. Adding to the star-studded cast, Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Akshay has now made his way to Hyderabad to commence shooting for this blockbuster in the making.

Akshay Kumar joins shooting of Singham Again in Hyderabad

Pinkvilla has received exclusive information from reliable sources, disclosing that Akshay Kumar has officially landed in Hyderabad to join the filming of Singham Again. His shooting stint is scheduled to commence tomorrow, on October 9, and is expected to span a week. In this movie, Akshay will be revisiting his role as Sooryavanshi. A source shared insights, stating, "Akshay Kumar has already reached Hyderabad to shoot for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. He will start shooting for his week-long schedule from 9th October. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh are already shooting for the much-awaited film at Hyderabad's Ramoji Filmcity. The entire team is leaving no stone unturned to make this cop universe bigger. Fans are definitely in for a visual treat."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpse from Singham Again sets

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan offered a glimpse behind the scenes of the film "Singham Again." The shared picture captures Kareena with her back to the camera, standing as a car is blown away in front of her. In the caption, she teased, “Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S-He is one of my most favorite directors.. This is my fourth film with him…and ofcourse not the last … Ready Steady Go… @itsrohitshetty.”

A few weeks ago, Rohit Shetty had unveiled mahurat pictures of the movie featuring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. In his caption, he reminisced about the journey of creating a Cop Universe, stating, “Singham, Singham returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi… 12 Years ago, when we made Singham, we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming Singham Again... the 5th film in our cop franchisee. ISME HUM APNI JAAN LAGA DENGE! BAS AAPKE PYAAR AUR DUA KI ZAROORAT HAI!”

ALSO READ: It's Allu Arjun vs Ajay Devgn on Independence Day 2024; Pushpa 2: The Rule to lock horns with Singham Again