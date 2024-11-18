Singham Again Worldwide Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty’s film gets closer to Rs 350 crore mark

Released on Diwali (November 1), Singham Again is touted as an Avengers of Cop Universe. In the film, Ajay Devgn reprises his role as DCP Bajirao Singham. The latest actioner also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The cop drama had steady trend in the third weekend as it is expected to join the Rs 350 crore club at the global box office by the end of week.

Singham Again Eyeing On Rs 350 Crore Worldwide; To End Its Theatrical Run Soon

Made on a big budget, Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again was expected to dominate the box office. The film had a decent performance after its successful first week at the ticket windows. In the third week of its release, Ajay Devgn-starrer is set to enter the Rs 350 crore club worldwide.

Singham Again stands at Rs 264.5 crore gross (Rs 222.25 crore net) in India in 17 days. As far as its international collections are concerned, Shetty's latest actioner earned USD 8.7 million overseas (Rs 73.45 crore), bringing its cume worldwide earnings to around Rs 338 crore (Rs 337.95 crore to be exact)

Week Wise Global Collection of Singham Again Is As Follows

Week Gross Worldwide Collection Week 1 Rs 246 crore Week 2 Rs 325 crore Week 3 Rs 337.95 crore

Singham Again Is The Third Highest Grosser Of Ajay Devgn After Drishyam 2 and Tanhaji

With its three-week theatrical run, Singham Again has emerged as the third-highest-grosser of Ajay Devgn of all time after Drishyam 2 and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The latest release is all set to surpass the lifetime worldwide gross collection of Ajay and Tabu-starrer that collected Rs 342 crore globally and the 2020 epic historical action film earned Rs 358 crore worldwide.

Advertisement

The latest cop actioner is expected to earn Rs 375 crore while crossing Tanhaji's lifetime collection by the end of its theatrical run. In that case, Shetty's directorial will become Ajay's highest-grossing film till date.

Also, as of now, Singham Again is Rohit Shetty's fourth-highest-grosser after Dilwale, Simmba and Chennai Express. Dilwale fetched Rs 371 crore and Simmba earned Rs 390 crore. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2013 film minted Rs 395 crore. Going by its final estimates, it will surpass Dilwale's lifetime collection too.

Watch The Official Trailer Of Singham Again:

Singham Again Battles With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Singham Again is locking horns with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. While both movies opened to a great start, the latter is likely to overtake Ajay Devgn-starrer with a minimal margin of Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore by the end

Singham Again in Theatres

Singham Again is running in theaters near you now. You can book your tickets for the movies from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. Did you watch Singham Again in theatres? If yes, how did you find it to be?

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Singham Again 2 Weeks Worldwide Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's cop-actioner grosses Rs 325 crore