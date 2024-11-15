Singham Again director Rohit Shetty expresses desire to work with THIS new-gen actor, calls him 'Next Ajay Devgn'; Hint: You saw him in a teaser recently

Rohit Shetty is known to be one of the best filmmakers in Bollywood. His last directorial film, Singham Again, hit it out of the park with impressive box-office collections. While the filmmaker has worked with numerous A-list actors, Shetty recently expressed his wish to work with Vicky Kaushal and hailed him as the 'next Ajay Devgn'.

In a recent conversation with Mukesh Chhabra on Mashable India, Rohit Shetty was asked to name a new-generation actor he wishes to work with. In response, the filmmaker was quick to name Vicky Kaushal and revealed that they often meet and talk to each other on various occasions.

He further explained, "Kyunki maine pura career vaisa banaya hai mujhe unme na Ajay sir ke traits dikhte hain. Ek block hota hai na (Because I have carved a career like that, and I can see traits of Ajay sir in him. There is a block) who is the next Ajay Devgn?"

The Singham Again director recalled telling Ranveer Singh "I think you are a superstar" while working on Simmba. He noted that Simmba was an over-the-top film with an over-the-top character who could go haywire while convincing the audience. The filmmaker hailed his versatility by enlisting his work in movies like Gully Boy, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastaani, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Simmba.

Advertisement

According to him, an actor who could do all of these films is a "superstar" while the ups and downs in the films are a part and parcel of films. He mentioned that it is only in the long run, like 20 years later, that one can ascertain an actor’s capabilities. "Usmein vo hai aur vahi mujhe Vicky mein nazar aata hai ke Vicky mein vo baat hai ke vo sab cheez kar sakta hai (He has this thing in him and I can see same qualities in Vicky too. He can also do every genre)."

The filmmaker also highlighted Kaushal’s journey from small roles to web shows and making it big in Bollywood. Rohit opined that even if his son wished to debut as an actor, he would suggest the same route as Vicky took.

Notably, Vicky Kaushal stunned everyone with his unrecognizable look in Mahavatar, an epic drama based on Chiranjeevi Parashurama recently.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula admits being financially dependent on actor after their mom passed away: ‘I’m like a child he never asked for but…’