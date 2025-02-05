Sky Force Day 13 India Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's movie prepares for untimely landing

Sky Force became the latest addition to the movies which didn’t meet the expectations this year. Starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, the aerial actioner was released on January 24, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. Despite its decent opening, much thanks to movie offers and more, the recent release is currently struggling in its second week. On Day 13, the revenue plummet to a new low with an estimated figure in the range of Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.30 crore.

Sky Force Fails To Gain Momentum On Day 13; To Land Quite Early

Co-directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force is snailing at the box office these days with its business witnessing a decline each day. While Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s film has managed to cross Rs 100 crore in its second week, the aerial actioner is underperforming on a daily basis and is preparing for its untimely landing.

New Movies Like Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa To Take Away The Screens

While Sky Force is struggling to perform well, now all eyes are on the arrival of Padmaavat's re-release on February 6. The patriotic film will also face a series of movies lined up this Friday which are expected to take away its screens.

This is to note that Himesh Reshammiya is making his comeback with Badass Ravi Kumar on February 7. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are bringing their rom-com, Loveyapa on the same day. Sky Force will also have to sustain well among the theatrical comebacks of Sanam Teri Kasam and and Interstellar (Hindi).

Delving Into Sky Force's Business

The makers of Sky Force pumped up its business in the opening weekend through movie offers and external support. It received great boost on the Republic Day holiday as well. The aerial actioner would not have been able to bring in Rs 100 crore in business otherwise. The film, in reality, would end its theatrical run in the range of Rs 50 crore.

Going by its underwhelming business after the opening weekend, we can say that the word-of-mouth of Sky Force couldn’t add much to the box office business. Also, many cine-goers might have planned to watch it on OTT later on.

Sky Force In Theaters

Sky Force is running in theaters near you.