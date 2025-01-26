Sky Force Day 3 Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's movie gains big momentum on Republic Day

Released on January 24, 2025, Sky Force is the latest addition to the movies running at the Hindi box office. Headlined by Akshay Kumar and debutante Veer Pahariya, the aerial actioner takes you to the journey of India's retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pak air war. Also starring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, the latest release has received great support on Republic Day for its performance at the box office.

Sky Force Witnesses Boost On Republic Day; To Fly Higher

Sky Force, which marks Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's first collaboration, gained great momentum on the third day at the box office. Day 3 (Sunday) coincided with Republic Day which aided its performance to grow business on the occasion.

Backed by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Sky Force opened to Rs 13.75 crore at the box office. It grew to 24.50 crore on Day 2, ie a day before Republic Day, for a cume of Rs 38.25 crore after 2 days. It must be noted that the movie was and still is being benefitted by the flat discounts offered to the audiences who purchased their tickets online. Tickets were made available to the audience at a very reasonable Rs 20-50, including internet handling charges.

Akshay Kumar's Views On Responsibilities To Do Films Like Sky Force

In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar spoke about the responsibilities that come in while working in a film based on true incident. "You have to be true to your character. You have to portray it in your own way. You cannot portray the character must be, but yes, someway or the other, you have a little bit of...20-30 percent of the person's essence of what the person can be," Akshay told us.

Advertisement

"Jo mera character hai, I have never met the person. I have just seen a photograph and then you have to start visualizing that the person must be like that and then you start getting into the character..." he added.

In Sky Force, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja, the fictionalized character of late IAF officer, Vir Chakra O.P. Taneja. Veer Pahariya has stepped into the shoes of Ajjamada B. Devaiah MVC as Squadron Leader TK Vijaya.

Sky Force In Theaters

Sky Force is running in theaters near you. Have you bought the tickets for Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer yet?

ALSO READ: Sky Force Day 1 Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer embarks on a decent start