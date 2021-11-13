Sooryavanshi Box Office collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar starrer slows down; Makes an earning of Rs 127.5 cr

Akshay Kumar has a major reason to grin from ear to ear. Afterall, his recent release Sooryavanshi has been creating a massive buzz in the town. The movie, which happens to be one of the first releases on the big screen after COVID 19 second wave, has opened to rave reviews from the audience. And while this Rohit Shetty directorial has managed to rake in Rs 100 crore within first week of its release, Sooryavanshi has now witnessed a slight dip in the collections now.

According to a report published in Box Office India, after witnessing a glorious first week, Sooryavanshi has slowed down at the box office during the second weekend. Reportedly, after a collection of over Rs 120 crore in the first week, Sooryavanshi has earned Rs 7.25 crore on the eighth day of release. As a result, the total release of the movie reaches Rs 127.50 crore. Meanwhile, the team of Sooryavanshi is overwhelmed with the movie making it to the coveted Rs 100 crore club in the first week. In fact, the makers have expressed their gratitude in towards the audience for their love.

To note, Sooryavanshi is the latest addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and marks the filmmaker's first collaboration with Akshay Kumar. Apart from Khiladi Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the cop drama also has Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh doing a cameo and reprising their roles of Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao respectively. This isn’t all. The movie marks Akshay’s seventh collaboration with Katrina after movies like Namastey London, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome, Singh is Kinng, De Dana Dan and Tees Maar Khan.