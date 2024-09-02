Stree 2 Box Office Collections 3rd Monday: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film remains unstoppable; Adds a staggering 6.50 crore to tally

Stree 2 directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and others broke all time records in its 3rd week at the box office. The movie collected Rs 45 crore and to put this achievement into perspective, Stree did less than this in its first weekend.

On its third Monday, Stree 2 had a rock steady hold as it collected Rs 6.50 crore, less than 30 percent less from Friday. With this sort of hold, the chances of an all time record for the Hindi language are more or less certain, unless something goes dramatically wrong.

Stree 2 stands at collections of Rs 483.50 crore after 19 days and by 4th Friday, it will officially enter the Rs 500 crore club. From there, it will only need to do less than Rs 60 crore to become the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi language. Stree 2 is not a mega-budget flick but a medium budgeted film with its biggest usp being that it is a sequel to Stree. The sequel factor is huge and with the stellar performance of Stree 2, many producers will focus on working on the sequel to loved films.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 And Singham Again Are Much Awaited Sequels From The Hindi Film Industry

The next two sequels from the Hindi film industry that are waited for with bated breaths are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. Both the movies are releasing on the same day and that may result in loss of potential. However, if it is seen differently, it is going to be a Diwali bonanza for the audiences as they will be spoiled for choices.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Stree 2 Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections Extended Week 1 with previews Rs 292 crore Week 2 Rs 140 crore 3rd Friday Rs 9 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 16 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 20 crore 3rd Monday Rs 6.50 crore Total Rs 483.50 crore net in 19 days in India

Watch the Stree 2 Trailer

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth of the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

