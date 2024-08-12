The most awaited film of 2024, Stree 2, is finally set to explode at the box office on Independence Day with special paid previews a day before on August 14. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, the film is a part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe and is expected to be a big success story at the box office. Stree 2 has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 29 minutes (149 minutes).

Stree 2 is getting an all-India release by two distributors – Pen Marudhar and PVR Pictures – with the former taking on all major territories (North India, Central India & East India) except for Mumbai. As per early trends, Stree 2 is headed for a wide release on over 3000 screens in India, and the count is dynamic, with the possibility of going even higher as the release date nears. The advance bookings for Stree 2 opened on Saturday morning and the response has been phenomenal.

As on Monday at 4.00 PM, Stree 2 has sold 1.05 lakh tickets at the top three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone. In addition to this, the film has limited screenings post 9.30 PM on Wednesday, and the response to the advance booking is fantastic for the paid previews as well. As on Monday at 4 PM, Stree 2 has sold 25,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains, with demand for an increase in the showcasing. The overall advance booking for the opening day (including previews) is 1.30 lakh and the film is competing with some of the tentpole mega-budget action films like Tiger 3, and Brahmastra among others.

Advertisement

The final advance for Stree 2 is expected to be in the North of 3.50 lakh tickets, finding itself a place in the top 10 advance of all time. Stree 2 is a mid-scale non-superstar film and for it to score this sort of advance just shows the power of the Stree brand aided by the popularity of Shraddha Kapoor in the masses.

The opening day of Stree 2 is expected to be in the North of Rs 35 crore mark, with another Rs 4 to 5 crore coming in from the paid previews, though a lot depends on the showcasing for the film. If the makers increase the shows for paid previews and secure a spike in showcasing for Independence Day, there is a possibility of higher numbers too as the demand is at its peak and its now on the producers and distributors to match up the demand with requisite showcasing. The South market is yet to open complete advance due to the distribution fight and there will be a big spike in pre-sales of Stree 2 once the Southern markets open the counters.

Advertisement

With the right capacity, Stree 2 can even hit the Rs 40 crore mark on Independence Day but with a 3-way clash, there are a lot of ifs and buts involved and it’s finally all about the business potential it gets on the D-Day. All in all, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film is set for a BUMPER opening on Independence Day, bringing in smiles back on the faces of ailing exhibition section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer ends at Rs 108 crore