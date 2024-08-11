Stree 2 Advance Booking: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film wreaks havoc at box office; To top Tiger 3 and Brahmastra

Stree 2 has set the cash registers ringing for the cinema-owners all across the country as the advance booking is off to a flying start in India. In 38 hours of tickets going for sale, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has sold 85,000 tickets in the top three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone. If the pace continues, and the film gets the right showcasing all across the country, it is headed for a finish in the North of 3.50 Lakh tickets in the top 3 national chains, finding itself a place in the top 10 biggest pre-sale of all time.

Taking paid previews into account, Stree 2 has crossed the 1 lakh mark in the national chains with ticket sales of approximately 1.03 Lakh. The full-fledged bookings are yet to open due to the 3-way clash at the box office on Independence Day, but it’s going to be a one-horse race for Stree 2 as far as the business is concerned and the film will get the best showcasing by a margin among all the three releases.

For those unaware, Tiger 3 has sold approximately 72,000 tickets in 38 hours of going for sale, whereas Brahmastra on the other hand had sold 65,000 tickets in the same timespan. The two films went ahead to sell 3.08 Lakh and 3.03 Lakh tickets respectively mid-night before release. Animal on the other hand sold approximately 90,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains in the same time frame, and it’s a historic achievement for a film like Stree 2 to be in the vicinity of a monster like Animal, which sold 4.56 lakh tickets by mid-nighty before the release.

Be it the metros or the interiors, Stree 2 tickets are selling like hot cup-cake all across the board, and sky is the limit for the opening day, as the business would depend on the showcasing. The film is trending approximately 20 percent higher than Tiger 3, and 25 percent higher than Brahmastra, which indicates a closure in advance booking with ticket sales in the range 3.50 lakh to 3.85 lakh by Wednesday night.

The bookings for paid previews are also off the roof, with 18,000 tickets already gone for the post 9.30 PM shows. The sales for limited paid preview alone could hit the 75,000 ticket mark if this momentum continues and this is something one has never seen before for a mid-sized non-superstar film. If the makers add more shows for the paid previews, the long-standing paid preview record of Chennai Express (Rs 6.75 crore) could finally be broken by Stree 2. These are historic numbers and if the film delivers on the content front, nothing can stop Stree 2 from emerge one of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi Cinema. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

