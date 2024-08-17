Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa Day 3 Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar and John Abraham-led movies fail to counter Stree 2 storm

Independence Day releases Khel Khel Mein, and Vedaa turned out to be massive disappointments at the ticket window. The movies starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham failed miserably to stand against the storm of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2. While Khel Khel Mein performed better than Vedaa, their box office collections were nothing short of a nightmare.

Khel Khel Mein mints Rs 2.55 crore on Day 3 at the Indian box office

The movie Khel Khel Mein, which featured a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal, did not perform well at the box office. Directed by Mudasaar Aziz, the movie only earned Rs 2.55 crore net on its third day, Saturday. This brings its three-day total collection in India to around Rs 9.40 crore net.

Khel Khel Mein had the lowest opening among the three Hindi releases on Independence Day, but it is now leading Vedaa in terms of box office numbers.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Khel Khel Mein Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 5.15 crore 2 Rs 1.70 crore 3 Rs 2.55 crore Total Rs 9.40 crore in 3 days in India

Vedaa earns Rs 1.80 crore on Day 3 despite Buy One Get One offer

Vedaa, starring John Abraham, Sharvari, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead, is also showing a downward trajectory at the box office. Opened with Rs 6.25 crore on National Holiday, the action-drama is struggling to make even half of the opening day now. As per estimates, the Nikhil Advani movie could only collect Rs 1.80 crore on its third day despite being aided with a Buy-One-Get-One offer. The three-day cume of Vedaa stands in the vicinity of Rs 9.55 crore.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Vedaa Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.25 crore 2 Rs 1.50 crore 3 Rs 1.80 crore Total Rs 9.55 crore in 3 days in India

Watch Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa Trailers

Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa are heading for disastrous end

The release of Stree 2 has surely affected the box office performance of Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, but the clash is not the only reason for their underwhelming performance. Both movies struggled to attract audiences due to ineffective promotional assets and marketing campaigns. Additionally, mixed word of mouth has contributed to the lack of interest from viewers.

Nevertheless, there is still time for the movies starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham to gain momentum and achieve respectable numbers since there are no major Hindi cinema releases in the next 6 weeks.

It will be interesting to see whether these movies can benefit from Sunday and the Raksha Bandhan partial holiday the following day.

