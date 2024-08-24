Stree 2 tearing box office apart, set for highest 2nd Saturday of all time beating Animal

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree is scripting history at the box office in India as the horror comedy is headed to create an all-time record on 2nd Saturday. As per very early trends, Stree 2 is showing a 100 percent jump in collections on its 10th day, with estimates in the range of Rs 35 crore, taking the total collections to Rs 345 crore. The film has torn the box office apart by creating an all-time record, surpassing previous best, Animal, which collected Rs 33 crore.

The second Saturday collections of Stree 2 are also higher than Gadar 2 (Rs 30 crore), Jawan (Rs 29 crore), and Bahubali 2 (Rs 26.50 crore). The film is showing a marginal drop of just 25 percent over the first Saturday and this in itself speaks volumes about the trend it is recording at the box office. The Amar Kaushik directorial is running a one-horse race at the box office and is on its way to emerge the biggest grosser of all time in Hindi by surpassing the the Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan (Rs 554 crore plus). The film is expected to see another spike in collections on Sunday, and enter the Rs 400 crore club by Monday. The second weekend collections too are expected to be the highest of all time.

Stree 2 is a historic blockbuster and no one could have imagined this Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led horror comedy to do business of this magnitude. In 10-days flat, the film has not just surpassed some of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi Cinema – PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju and Bajrangi Bhaijaan – but is also on track to challenge the likes of Animal, Bahubali 2, Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan by the end of its run.

On the ROI front, this is definitely the biggest ever in the modern era, as the costs are around the Rs 130 crore mark, including print and publicity. The film is a universal blockbuster as its doing well across the board – be it the multiplexes or the single screens – and is not looking to stop anytime soon. The 6-week open run gives it wings to score something that could stand tall for at-least a year. Stree 2 will also end up being the highest grossing Hindi Film of 2024, as its impossible for the releases in the next 6 months to top this number, until and unless some miracle happens.

Top 10 2nd Saturday Box Office Collection of All Time

Stree 2: Rs 35 crore (Expected)

Animal: Rs 33 crore

Gadar 2: Rs 30 crore

Jawan: Rs 29 crore

Bahubali 2: Rs 26.50 crore

Kashmir Files: Rs 25 crore

Pathaan: Rs 22.25 crore

Dangal: Rs 22.00 crore

Sanju: Rs 21.25 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 19.00 crore

While the above-predicted numbers are based on the trends till 6 PM, we will update the list of top 2nd Saturday of all time with actuals by Sunday morning.

