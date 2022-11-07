Tamil box office: Love Today has a Very Good weekend with Excellent trend, Coffee with Kadhal and Nitham Oru Vanam Dull

Tamil romantic comedy Love Today had a very good opening weekend with an excellent trajectory. The film had a good start on Friday but came on its own on Saturday with a big 70 percent jump and then another surge of 25 percent on Sunday. The weekend collections amounted to Rs. 13.50 crores approx, with Tamil Nadu making Rs. 12.70 crores approx and another Rs. 80 lakhs came from Karnataka. In Karnataka film saw HUGE growth over the weekend, with Sunday collecting 6 times its Friday numbers.

The growth over the weekend has given the film a platform to post a big lifetime total. Director Pradeep Ranganathan’s debut 2019 released Super Hit Comali, went on to gross Rs. 40 crores in Tamil Nadu. Love Today is his second film, also having him debuting as a lead actor, will be targeting to topple that, possibly even reaching Rs. 50 crores depending on how it sustains in the coming weeks.