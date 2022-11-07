Kantara box office collections; Records biggest Sixth Week ever in weekend itself, Crosses 300 crores in India
Kantara collected 25.50 crores in its sixth weekend, which is not only the biggest sixth weekend ever but also the biggest sixth week ever beating Baahubali 2.
Kantara recorded another phenomenal hold in its sixth weekend, dropping just 30 percent from the previous week. The film collected Rs. 25.50 crores approx in its sixth weekend, which is not only the biggest sixth weekend ever but also the biggest sixth week ever beating Baahubali 2 which grossed Rs. 22.20 crores in its sixth week. The film has now two weekly records in its name and they will keep coming for the next couple of weeks as it remains well ahead of Baahubali 2 in the daily collections. The first four weeks' records are in name of Baahubali 2, Kantara should be able to take the next four with ease. The film also crossed the Rs. 300 crores mark at the Indian box office, becoming only the second Sandalwood film ever to do so.
The box office collections of Kantara at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 26.75 crores
Week Two - Rs. 37.50 crores
Week Three - Rs. 75 crores
Week Four - Rs. 71 crores
Week Five - Rs. 64.50 crores
6th Friday - Rs. 5 crores
6th Saturday - Rs. 9 crores
6th Sunday - Rs. 11.50 crores
Total - Rs. 300.25 crores
The drop in collections mainly came from South India while North India remained rock-steady, dropping just 5 percent from the last weekend. In Karnataka, the film recorded its first over 30 percent weekend drop, dropping 37 percent to Rs. 7 crores approx. Such hold would be considered phenomenal for any film and here this is the biggest drop film has seen since its release. In fact, this was the first time, the film went below its opening weekend since release, with the sixth weekend being just 20 percent less than the first. The total box office collections of Kantara in the state have reached Rs. 157 crores and it remains on course to surpass KGF 2, now standing just Rs. 15 crores apart from making history.
The territorial breakdown of the box office collections of Kantara is as follows:
Karnataka - Rs. 157 crores
AP / TS - Rs. 49 crores
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 8 crores
Kerala - Rs. 12.75 crores
North India - Rs. 73.50 crores
Total - Rs. 300.25 crores
