Kantara box office collections; Records biggest Sixth Week ever in weekend itself, Crosses 300 crores in India

Kantara recorded another phenomenal hold in its sixth weekend, dropping just 30 percent from the previous week. The film collected Rs. 25.50 crores approx in its sixth weekend, which is not only the biggest sixth weekend ever but also the biggest sixth week ever beating Baahubali 2 which grossed Rs. 22.20 crores in its sixth week. The film has now two weekly records in its name and they will keep coming for the next couple of weeks as it remains well ahead of Baahubali 2 in the daily collections. The first four weeks' records are in name of Baahubali 2, Kantara should be able to take the next four with ease. The film also crossed the Rs. 300 crores mark at the Indian box office, becoming only the second Sandalwood film ever to do so.

The box office collections of Kantara at the Indian box office are as follows: