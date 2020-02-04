Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 25: Ajay Devgn starrer is unstoppable; Soon to break THIS record

Tanhaji Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer is enjoying an amazing run at the ticket windows even after entering fourth week. Soon to break this record.

Tanhaji box office collection day 25 report is out. The , Kajol and starrer is continuing its dream run even after entering week 4. The period drama is still going strong and minted Rs 1.50 crore on its fourth Monday i.e. Day 25, as per BOI. The total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 2,46,13,00,000 approximately. With this stupendous week 4 (first four days) collection i.e. of RS 14 crore 50 lakhs, the movie is fast heading to become a third highest fourth-week collector behind Uri - The Surgical Strike and Bahubali - The Conclusion.

The movie should ideally collect around Rs 18.50 crore nett by end of its fourth week and with that, the total will cross the Rs 250 crore mark. For the unversed, the movie had released alongside starrer Chhapaak. Deepika's movie received lukewarm response from the masses as well as the screen count was lesser in comparison to Tanhaji. The movie's earnings hardly got affected by two new and highly anticipated releases i.e. and starrer Street Dancer 3D and 's Panga. Panga met with a similar fate that of Chhapaak, however, Street Dancer fared better. The recent release of Saif starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is also doing poor business.

The week wise box office collection break up of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is right below.

Week One - 1,15,28,00,000

Week Two - 77,87,00,000

Week Three- 38,48,00,000

Week 4 Friday - 2,25,00,000 apprx

Week 4 Saturday - 4,50,00,000 apprx

Week 4 Sunday - 6,25,00,000 apprx

Week 4 Monday - 1,50,00,000 apprx

Total of Week Four - 14,50,00,000 apprx (4 days)

TOTAL (25 days) - 2,46,13,00,000 apprx

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :BOI

