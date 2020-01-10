Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & Chhapaak BO Occupancy Day 1: Ajay starrer has a better start than Deepika's film

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak's box office occupancy of day 1 reports are out. Ajay starrer's percent range is slightly more than Deepika starrer Read on to know more.

Two Bollywood movies, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak are clashing at the box office today. And, the box office occupancy reports of both the movies are out. As per BOI, the and Kajol starrer is off to a better start in comparison to Chhapaak. The movie has received an occupancy of 20-25% range in the morning shows. The movie has done amazingly well in Maharashtra as the movie has regional appeal. However, the numbers are low in the rest of India in comparison to Maharashtra.

Coming to Chhapaak, even though the buzz is more of the movie, the movie saw lesser occupancy percent in comparison to Tanhaji. As per BOI, the movie saw 15-20%. The same is a reasonable start for a female-led film. For the unversed, the movie has received tax exemptions in some places like Chhatisgarh among others, however, the same will hardly impact the overall collections in a big way. As per trade analyst Girish Johar, he had predicted that Ajay starrer will earn Rs 10 crore on the day and Deepika starrer will collect around Rs 5 crore. The collections will, of course, will get affected by the word of mouth by masses and how film critics react to it. The final numbers of the day one which will be out tomorrow will help us to get a clearer picture of whether both movies are doing well or it is one of them which is ahead and minting more.

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection Predictions: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji to give Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak a tough time

ALSO READ: Chhapaak Box Office: Deepika Padukone starrer could record low Day 1 collection but not due to her JNU stint

Check out the Pinkvilla exclusive videos right below.

Johar also commented on whether Deepika's JNU visit will impact Chhapaak's box office collections to which he said that her visit will not impact, however, the protests can.

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2019

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Bollywood movies with highest opening day in 2019

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2019

Credits :BOI

Read More