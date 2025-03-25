When Rashmika Mandanna revealed her parents struggled to search for a place and pay the rent

Rashmika Mandanna is on the verge of cementing her name as a pan-Indian icon, proving her strong hold in the world of films with each passing day. While the actress now enjoys massive fame, things were never smooth for her from the very beginning. Here’s a throwback to one such revelation, where she opened up about the struggles she faced as a child.

Back in 2022, during a conversation with Hindustan Times, Rashmika shared how, despite her many successes over the years, she has never taken anything for granted.

Explaining the reason behind this perspective, she recalled a difficult phase in her life when her family constantly moved homes and faced numerous struggles.

In her words, “I have been on the other side. There was a time when we would move homes every two months. I have been conscious of these struggles ever since I was a child.”

The Kuberaa actor then spoke about her parents and how, despite the tough challenges they faced as adults, they never refused her demands. However, as she grew older and began to understand the reality of their circumstances, she stopped making requests—even for small things like toys.

The Pushpa 2 star said, “I am taking the liberty of recalling how they used to find it hard to search for a place for us to live and pay the rent. In my heart, I am still that girl who could not even buy a toy. My childhood memories don’t let me take my success lightly because I know this will not last forever.”

In other news, the past few years have been exceptionally successful for the actress. Her last film, the power-packed blockbuster Pushpa 2, co-starring Allu Arjun, was a massive hit.

Moving forward, her upcoming film is with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Titled Sikandar, the film is set to hit the big screens on Eid.