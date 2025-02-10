Thandel India Box Office First Weekend: Naga Chaitanya's romantic film grosses Rs 36 crore, set to cross 50 crore mark soon

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is performing very well at the box office. The romantic drama based on a true story has recorded a phenomenal weekend.

Thandel grosses Rs 36 crore in opening weekend

Backed by Geetha Arts, Thandel took a solid opening of Rs 12.25 crore on its debut day in India. Further, it witnessed a steady run over the weekend and collected Rs 11.50 crore and Rs 12.75 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. The total gross collection of Thandel went to Rs 36.50 crore in its first weekend at the Indian box office.

It will soon surpass the Rs 50 crore mark. This is an encouraging start for a well-budgeted movie like Thandel. However, better jumps were expected. Nevertheless, the movie is heading to emerge as a big success in its full run.

Day-wise box office collection of Thandel are as follows:

Day Gross 1 Rs. 12.25 cr. 2 Rs. 11.50 cr. 3 Rs. 12.75 cr. Total Rs. 36.50 cr.

Thandel holds well on first Monday; targets Blockbuster end

Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel is registering a good hold today on its first Monday. The Naga Chaitanya movie is expected to trend well in the coming days too. The target for Thandel is to smash over Rs 70 crore at the global box office to achieve a CLEAN HIT verdict, which is very likely to happen soon.

If it manages to keep luring the audience for a long run, it will emerge as a big blockbuster at the box office. The movie has received favourable word-of-mouth which is driving its ship to a successful end.

The territorial breakdown of Thandel are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 31.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 13.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 3.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 14 cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.35 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.90 cr. INDIA Rs. 36.50 cr.

Thandel In Cinemas

