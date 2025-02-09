Thandel Box Office: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer emerges BIG BLOCKBUSTER in opening weekend

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is doing wonders at the box office. The survival drama, coupled with a romantic story, is winning over hearts in Telugu-speaking states.

Thandel emerges big blockbuster in first weekend itself

Backed by Geetha Arts, Thandel opened to an excellent start and continues to show a solid trend at the box office. The romantic drama refused to slow down and registered continuous growth with each passing day over the weekend. Interestingly, it turned out to be a big blockbuster in its opening weekend itself.

Thandel's global distribution rights were valued at Rs 40 crore share. This means that the movie had the target of clocking at least Rs 70 crore to attain Clean Hit status. Interestingly, the movie is heading for a much higher figure by the end of its theatrical run.

Thandel to match with the lifetime collections of Game Changer, 2nd blockbuster from Telugu cinema this year

The Chandoo Mondeti directorial is expected to trend well, even on the weekdays. If it manages to hold well, its final cume will comfortably match the lifetime collections of Game Changer, which was around Rs 180 crore gross at the global box office. One must note that the Ram Charan and Shankar movie was a heavy-budget movie, while Thandel is a much smaller venture.

The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi movie is the second blockbuster from Telugu cinema this year. A similar kind of response was registered for the Sankranti 2025 release, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh in the lead role.

