The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 11 Trends: John Abraham's latest release trends decently but at low levels; Faces IPL heat

The Diplomat, which stars John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb, joined the list of 2025 releases on Holi this year. Set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations, the political thriller has been running in theaters for the last 10 days. The film is trending decently but at low levels amid the arrival of the Indian Premier League.

The Diplomat Continues Its Low-Level Run On Day 11

Co-produced by T-Series and JA Entertainment, The Diplomat has received positive response for its narrative among cinephiles. Also, John Abraham has been receiving praise for his performance in the film. As far as its box office performance is concerned, The Diplomat has maintained a low run after its opening weekend.

Going by the trends, on Day 11, The Diplomat is expected to earn in the range of Rs 75 lakh net in India. So far, John Abraham-starrer has fetched Rs 25.5 crore net business.

Factors Impacting Its Box Office Run

Despite positive reception, The Diplomat has been an average performer at the box office. There are some factors that has affected its performance. The arrival of Shivam Nair's helmer amid the holdover release of Chhaava is one of them.

Moreover, the film also starring Sadia Khateeb has been facing the heat of the Indian Premier League from Saturday. Cinephiles have preferred to watch the IPL matches instead of the movie. Apart from these factors, The Diplomat has a muted buzz in the market and the makers have relied on its narrative with minimal promotions on social media.

The Diplomat stars John Abraham as Indian diplomat, JP Singh who works in Pakistan. Sadia Khateeb plays Uzma Ahmed, a woman seeking repatriation to India. Other star cast of the movie includes Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

