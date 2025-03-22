The Diplomat Box Office India Day 9: John Abraham-led movie continues its average run, nets Rs 2 crore on second Saturday

The Diplomat, which explores the themes of diplomacy, has generated significant buzz around its release. Headlined by John Abraham, the political thriller initially showed a promising start. However, the recently released movie underwent fluctuations in its trajectory later on. The good part is that The Diplomat has gained the momentum in the second weekend.

The Diplomat Fetches Rs 2 Crore On Day 9

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat earned Rs 18.75 crore net in India in the first week of its release. It has witnessed a slight upward trajectory in the second weekend. The political thriller collected Rs 1.45 crore on the eighth day.

Now, on Day 9, John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb-starrer fetched Rs 2 crore at the box office, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 22.2 crore.

Net India Collections Of The Diplomat Are As Follows:

Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 18.75 crore Day 8 Rs 1.45 crore Day 9 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 22.2 crore

The Diplomat Looks For Better Hold Amid IPL

So far, The Diplomat has had a moderate run in the first week at the box office. Now, it will have to prove its worth amid the Indian Premier League. Generally, during such times, the focus of the Indian audience shifts from movies to cricket. Also starring Sadia Khateeb, the movie set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations have shown positive signs.

The Diplomat, which is running parallel to the holdover release, Chhaava, is now expected to have a better hold in the coming days during the IPL tournament. Can it perform better in the second week? Only time will tell.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

