Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 39 Trends: Vicky Kaushal's film continues glorious run despite IPL fever

Chhaava has been running in theaters for more than 30 days. The historical actioner stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the recently released film has now entered its sixth week after closing its weekend.

Chhaava Continues To Run In Its Glory On Day 39

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has moved past five weeks and a weekend. The historical actioner has maintained a phenomenal hold at the box office since its release. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film continues to move ahead in its glory.

Going by the trends, on Day 39, Chhaava is expected to collect in the range of Rs 1.25 crore at the box office. Laxman Utekar's helmer has earned Rs 538.75 crore till sixth weekend.

Chhaava Inches Closer To Finish Line Amid IPL Fever

Chhaava, which has a target of Rs 550 crore plus at the Hindi box office, is moving towards its finish line amid the ongoing Indian Premier League. Despite the IPL becoming the talk of the town, Chhaava has been a frontrunner at the box office.

After 39th day, the historical drama based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj would require Rs 10 crore to achieve its target.

Advertisement

Chhaava also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty. The film features Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhajim Maharaj and Rashmika is cast as his on-screen wife, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale. Akshaye plays the main antagonist, Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb in the movie.

Chhaava is running parallel to The Diplomat these days. It will have a new competition, i.e. Sikandar starting from the Eid weekend. Salman Khan's highly-anticipated movie is arriving in cinemas on March 30, 2025.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.