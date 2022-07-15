EXCLUSIVE: Shivam Nair confirms his next with John Abraham; 'It's a geopolitical thriller"

John Abraham recently started shooting for the Dijan Vijan production, Tehran, which is among the rare feature films to be shot in Iran. It's going to be a long schedule and on calling it a wrap, John moves on to Naam Shabana and Special OPS director, Shivam Nair for his next film. Touted to be a geopolitical thriller, the movie goes on floors by the end of 2022.

Shivam Nair confirms the news saying, "I have been working on this geopolitical thriller for a while now with Fortune Pictures. A lot of hard work & research has gone into the creation of the story structure & this script. We now have John Abraham as our lead for this, whose title, we will reveal shortly. Pre-production for this joint venture with Wakaao Films has already started." The film is produced by Fortune Pictures with Wakaao Films. While Wakaao is headed by Ashwin Varde and Vipul Shah, Fortune Pictures is a venture created by Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma and Girish Johar.

The yet untitled Shivam Nair directorial is written by Ritesh Shah. He is writing multiple subjects for Fortune Pictures. "Together, we are doing quite a few projects, with John Abraham & Shivam Nair, being the immediate one. Another one being a female action revenge thriller. I am very comfortable with team Fortune Pictures, their content identification & curation sensibilities, are truly amazing."

With sheer passion & hard work, in last few years, Fortune Pictures have incubated & curated a good mix of varied content of different genres across the board with few more interesting line up of films including two films helmed by Srijit Mukherji, two with Gautam Menon and a film with Anees Bazmee. Srijit’s first film is an urban slice of life drama, while the second project with him is a drama thriller film, based on true events which is being curated presently. Gautam Menon will direct a musical romantic film which will have music by legendary A R Rahman. The film is currently at casting stage where as the second with with Menon would be big action thriller, written by Ritesh Shah. Anees’ would be a young comedy entertainer written by Jasvinder Singh Bath & Ravi Shankaran.



The team is also, in advance talks, with a leading Hollywood production company, to jointly produce content.

