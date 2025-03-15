The Diplomat Box Office Day 2 Trends: John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb's film continues its underwhelming run after slow opening

John Abraham, who was last seen in Vedaa in 2024, is back with his new film, The Diplomat. Also starring Sadia Khateeb, the action thriller was released on March 14, 2025. Directed by Shivam Nair, the recently released movie is set against the backdrop of India–Pakistan relations. A day after low opening, The Diplomat is running on the same pace.

The Diplomat Continues Its Underwhelming Run On Saturday

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, John Abraham, and others, The Diplomat begin its journey on a slow note on Friday. The opening day of the film coincided with the Holi festival. It couldn't receive much benefit for its footfalls on the occasion. Now, on Day 2, John Abraham starrer maintained low hold as it had on the first day despite the weekend.

This is to note that The Diplomat earned Rs 3.5 crore on the opening day. The start of Shivam Nair's directorial, is however, higher than anticipated. As per predictions, the action thriller was expected to collect Rs 2 crore. The movie relies on word-of-mouth to gain the momentum in the opening weekend.

The Diplomat Competes With Chhaava And Namastey London's Re-release

The Diplomat is locking horns with holdover release, Chhaava, which has entered its fifth week at the box office. Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster film based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj crossed the Rs 500 crore net mark in Hindi in 29 days of its release.

John Abraham's action thriller clashed with the re-release of Namastey London on March 14, 2025. The 2007 rom-com, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, made its theatrical comeback after 18 years.

The Diplomat also features actors like Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

