Box Office: Ahead of The Diplomat's release; Delving into John Abraham's last blockbuster Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan

John Abraham, who is gearing up for the release of The Diplomat, has had a fair share of hits and misses in his career. John boasts of hits like Jism, Garam Masala, Dhoom, Housefulll 2, and one blockbuster, i.e. his 2023 release, Pathaan. With one day to go for The Diplomat, we are taking you back to the box office performace of Pathaan.

Analyzing Blockbuster Success Of Pathaan

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan was released on January 25, 2023, coinciding with Republic Day. Siddharth Anand's directorial co-starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles. While Deepika was romantically paired with SRK in the action thriller, John was cast as the main antagonist in it.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan collected Rs 513 crore net in India. The opening day business of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika-starrer stood at Rs 55 crore. The 2023 actioner was the highest grossing Hindi film back then until Gadar 2 broke its record followed by Jawan later the same year. The spy actioner emerged as an all-time blockbuster at the box office. It also became the fifth biggest all-time grosser in Hindi at the Indian box office.

Pathaan was also a global hit with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 1030 crore. It is the sixth highest Indian grosser in global markets.

Pathaan's box office success is credited to various factors. It includes the blockbuster history of Shah Rukh and Deepika, SRK's long awaited comeback and the superstar reinventing himself as an action hero. Moreover, SRK's fandom created immense hype across India. It also had Salman Khan's cameo. Also, SRK as Pathaan locking horns with John's character, Jim was one of its highlights.

Pathaan's Box Office Business Is As Follows:

Opening Day Collection Rs 55 crore India Net Collection Rs 513 crore Worldwide Gross Collection Rs 1030 crore

Pathaan remains John Abraham's latest successful venture. John's 2024 film, Vedaa had a disappointing run. Now that The Diplomat is releasing tomorrow, it is expected to open at Rs 2 crore. The action drama can gain momentum provided it receives good word of mouth.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.